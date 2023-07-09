Egypt’s agricultural exports increased by 18.24% year on year (YoY) to 4.654 million tons since the beginning of the year until July 5th, compared to 3.936 million tons in the year-ago period, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed Al-Qusair said, citing a recent report issued by Central Administration of Plant Quarantine.

The report showed that citrus, potatoes, fresh onions, sweet potatoes, pomegranates, garlics, strawberries, beans, and grapes are the main Egyptian agricultural exports.

Citrus topped the list of agricultural exports with 1.894 million tons during the period from January 1st to July 5th, followed by fresh potatoes exports with 876,241 tons, while onions ranked third with 323,783 tons of exports.

Grapes were the fourth in the list with total exports of 94,660 tons, while exports of beans reached 73,889 tons, followed by sweet potatoes in the sixth spot with 54,090 tons.

Meanwhile, Egypt's exports of tomatoes ranked seventh with a total of 44,259 tons, followed by strawberries in the eighth place with a total of 23,295 tons of exports, then garlic with a total amount of 21,470 tons.

