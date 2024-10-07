Egypt's agricultural exports have reached a record 6.757 million tons from January 1st to October 2nd, 2024, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced.

This represents an increase of 617,000 tons, and more than $932 million in terms of value compared to the same period last year, bringing total export revenue to nearly $3.952 billion.

The report listed citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, grapes, beans, and mangoes among the most significant export products.

Other key items include sweet potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, guava, and pomegranates.

Egypt continues to experience growing demand for its agricultural products due to their high quality, with exports reaching more than 160 global markets.

These include major destinations such as Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and countries across the Arab and African regions.

With over 350 agricultural goods in its export portfolio, Egypt’s agricultural sector remains a crucial driver of the nation’s economic growth.

