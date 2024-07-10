The value of Egypt’s agricultural exports rose by $600 million during the first half (H1) of 2024, reaching $2.9 billion, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced on July 10th.

The volume of Egyptian agricultural exports hit 4.9 million tons in H1 2024, rising by 300,000 tons as compared to the same period last year, the minister added.

Egyptian agricultural products now reach over 160 countries, offering more than 350 different types of commodities, the minister noted.

Citrus topped the list of agricultural exports, surpassing 2 million tons from January to June, followed by fresh potato exports with more than 930,00 tons, while onions ranked third with 131,000 tons of exports.

Beans were the fourth in the list with total exports of 84,000 tons, while exports of grapes reached 72,000 tons, followed by sweet potatoes in the sixth spot with 64,000 tons.

Meanwhile, Egypt's exports of tomatoes ranked seventh with a total of 37,000 tons, followed by strawberries in eighth place with a total exports of 21,000 tons, then garlic exports with a total of 16,000 tons.

