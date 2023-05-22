The trade exchange between Egypt and Oman surged 66% year on year (YoY) in 2022 to around $1.80 billion, versus $651 million, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir said in a speech at the forum of the Egypt-Oman Business Council on May 22nd.

Omani investments in Egypt have reached about $80.5 million across 110 projects in the sectors of industry, agriculture, tourism, services, construction, financing, communications, and information technology, Samir noted.

On the other hand, Egypt’s investments in Oman amounted to nearly $860 million, covering 142 projects in the fields of road construction, infrastructure, sanitation, and real estate and tourism investments, he added.

