Arab Finance: Minister of Planning and Economic Development and Chairman of the National Investment Bank (NIB) Ahmed Rostom discussed NI Consulting’s efforts to support the restructuring of the NIB and its affiliated companies, according to a statement.

This move will help boost the bank's role in pushing economic development forward, expanding private-sector participation, and strengthening public-private partnerships (PPPs).

In talks with officials from the bank and its subsidiary NI Consulting, Rostom reviewed the company's technical, administrative, and institutional services, as well as its strategic transformation plan across key sectors, including education and labor market, healthcare, information and communications technology (ICT), environment and sustainability, trade and logistics, food security, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

The minister stressed the company’s role in supporting both public and private-sector entities through specialized advisory services, data analysis, institutional development programs, and management of complex, large-scale projects.

He further highlighted NI Consulting's great contribution to driving Egypt's sustainable development goals and accelerating economic transformation through innovative, data-driven solutions aligned with international best practices.

It is noteworthy that Egypt recently signed two framework agreements to settle historical financial liabilities worth EGP 196 billion, involving the NIB and several state entities, some dating back to the 1980s.