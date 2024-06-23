Egypt's merchandize exports were valued at $16.551 billion in the first five months of 2024, up by 9.8% from $15.074 billion during the same period last year, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir announced, citing a recent report from the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

In May, exports totaled $3.5 billion, marking the highest value recorded in a single month, Samir added.

The country’s key importing markets of Egyptian merchandize during the first five months include Saudi Arabia with $1.391 billion, Türkiye with $1.310 billion, the UAE with $1.133 billion, Italy with $974 million, and the US with $904 million, he highlighted.

The minister also said that Egyptian merchandize exports were dominated by building materials worth $3.869 billion, food industries worth $2.644 billion, chemical products and fertilizers for $2.491 billion, and agricultural crops for $2.269 billion.

