Arab Finance: The value of trade exchange between Egypt and Greece rose 4.7% year on year (YoY) in 2022 to $2.2 billion, compared to $2.1 billion, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

Egyptian exports to Greece saw a 5.3% YoY increase last year, valuing at $1.7 billion, versus $1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the country’s imports from Greece recorded $418.6 million in 2022, a 5.3% uptick from $409.6 million in 2021.

Remittances of Egyptians working in Greece surged 49.1% YoY in fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021 to $15.1 million, while remittances of Greeks living in Egypt went up by 47.7% YoY to $5.1 million.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).