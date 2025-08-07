Arab Finance: Egypt and Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in economic development and bilateral trade, according to a statement.

The MoU also covers strengthening cooperation in the fields of the digital economy, climate change, green development, renewable energy, industrial localization, and logistics services.

This will be achieved with active participation from the private sector, creating a key platform for joint initiatives.

The agreement was signed between Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang.

The signing took place during the summit held by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the President of Vietnam Luong Cuong. It paves the way for achieving sustainable development and diversifying international cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment fields.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).