Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Valmore Holding approved the distribution of approximately $53 million in cash dividends to shareholders, amounting to $0.045 per share, according to a press release.

This milestone brings the cumulative dividends distributed since inception to nearly $1 billion, underscoring the company’s sustained commitment to shareholder returns.

Additionally, the shareholders approved the income results for 2025, showing strong financial and operational performance with net profits of almost $161 million, thanks to business growth and smart management of their investments.

The general assembly also elected a new board of directors for a three-year term, as follows:

Loay Jassim Al-Kharafi.

Adel Moataz Al-Alfi.

Jon Rokk.

Heba Nasser Al-Kharafi.

Talal Jassim Al-Kharafi.

Ahmed Moataz Al-Alfi.

Mubarak Abdullah Al-Sabah.

Hussam El-Sayed Hussein.

Hesham Saad Mekawi.

Amin Ahmed Abaza.

Nada Mohamed Massoud.

Osama Mohamed Kamal.

Ahmed Mohamed Sobhy.

The company's board meeting, held after the conclusion of the OGM, also decided to nominate Loay Jassim Al Kharafi as Chairman of the company, Adel Moataz Al-Alfi as Vice Chairman, and Jon Rokk as the CEO.