Arab Finance: Egypt has recorded new oil and gas discoveries in the Western Desert, with an estimated output of more than 5,200 barrels per day of crude oil and condensates and around 34 million cubic feet of gas per day, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated on February 12th.

The discoveries were made by several petroleum sector companies as part of the ministry’s strategy to increase production and meet the needs of local consuming sectors.

Khalda Petroleum Company achieved two new gas discoveries. The first, North Opera-2 in the Matrouh Development area, was previously announced and tested, with results showing production of 21.15 million cubic feet of gas per day and 3,274 barrels of condensate. The well is scheduled to be connected to production by mid-month.

The second discovery, West El Dabaa-2x in the West El Dabaa concession, showed production of 4.15 million cubic feet of gas per day and 336 barrels of condensate, with procedures currently underway to connect the well to production.

The General Petroleum Company (GPC) also made a new oil discovery at the GPD-1X well in the Sinan Development Area. Test results showed production of 625 barrels of oil per day, and the well has already been connected to production.

Frah Petroleum Company (PetroFarah) and its partner, United Energy, achieved a discovery at the SEMR D-3X well, with initial test results indicating production of 647 barrels of oil per day. The well is expected to be connected to production after the development contract is signed.

At Agiba Petroleum Company, the Nada-NE-4 well was drilled, with appraisal results proving positive.

The well is expected to produce about 340 barrels of oil per day and 9 million cubic feet of gas per day once it enters production.