Trade exchange between Egypt and Türkiye fell by 19% in the first half (H1) of 2024 to $3 billion, versus $3.7 billion in H1 2023, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egypt's exports to Türkiye decreased by 35%, reaching $1.5 billion in the first six months of this year from $2.3 billion in the year-ago period.

The most significant commodity groups exported by Egypt to Türkiye were dominated by plastics and their products, valued at $235 million.

This was followed by exports of fertilizers, which were worth $177 million, iron and steel and their products that valued at $143 million, while exports of machines and electronics were worth $113 million.

Exports of ready-made clothes rounded out the list, totaling $101 million.

In contrast, Egypt's imports from Türkiye were also valued at $1.5 billion, marking a slight increase from $1.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Egypt’s primary imports from Türkiye included machines and electronics at a value of $275 million.

This was closely followed by imports of iron and steel and their products, amounting to $278 million.

Imports of fuel, mineral oils, and their distillation products stood at $117 million, while plastics and their products were valued at $74 million.

Egypt is seeking to boost its non-oil trade with Türkiye by 20% to 25% to reach approximately $8 billion in 2025, from $6.3 billion in 2023.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).