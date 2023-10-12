Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir visited the Turkish city of Istanbul to participate in the 4th edition of the Turkey – Africa Economic and Business Forum, which will take place on 12-13 October.

The visit aims to enhance economic relations between the two countries at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

During the visit, Samir will hold official talks with Turkish officials to explore ways to increase the trade exchange between Egypt and Turkey.

The minister will also attend the ministerial meeting of the forum, which will focus on strengthening economic partnerships between Turkey and Africa. The forum will cover important topics of mutual interest, such as cooperation in manufacturing and agricultural industries, and investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, communications, and transportation. The forum will also highlight the digital transformation in Africa, as well as investment and trade financing opportunities and investment and trade opportunities in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) region.

In addition, the minister will meet with several Turkish companies operating in food, leather, ready-made apparel, and chemical industries that are interested in investing or expanding their investments in the Egyptian market.

This is the second visit of the Minister of Trade and Industry to Turkey, as he visited Ankara in late August as the first Egyptian minister to visit Turkey in a decade.

