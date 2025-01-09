Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics has reported that trade between Egypt and Greece reached $1.5bn during the first 11 months of 2024, a decrease from the $1.8bn recorded during the same period in 2023.

This data was released in conjunction with a trilateral summit in Cairo between Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus. On the sidelines of the summit, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Egyptian-Greek-Cypriot Economic Forum.

Specifically, Egyptian exports to Greece totaled $1bn in the first 11 months of 2024, down from $1.3bn in the same period of the previous year. Conversely, Egyptian imports from Greece reached $530m, slightly up from $523m during the first 11 months of 2023.

Among the key goods Egypt exported to Greece during this period were fuels, mineral oils, and distillation products, valued at $610m. Other significant exports included fertilizers at $92m, vegetables and fruits at $84m, plastics and related products at $46m, and iron and steel at $33m.

Egypt’s primary imports from Greece consisted of fuels, mineral oils, and distillation products, valued at $274m. Other major imports included cotton at $120m, fruits and nuts at $44m, tobacco at $15m, and machinery and electrical appliances also at $15m.

Remittances from Egyptians working in Greece amounted to $15m in fiscal year 2023/2024, compared to $14.3m in the previous fiscal year. Greek workers in Egypt sent $3.4m back to their home country in fiscal year 2023/2024, up from $2.7m in fiscal year 2022/2023.

Greek investments in Egypt totaled $13.9m in fiscal year 2023/2024, a rise from $6.7m in the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, Egyptian investments in Greece reached $1m in fiscal year 2023/2024, compared to $700,000 in fiscal year 2022/2023.

Egypt’s population stood at 107.2m in 2024, while Greece’s population was 10m during the same period. Approximately 40,000 Egyptians were residing in Greece as of the end of 2023, according to estimates.

In a related matter, trade between Egypt and Cyprus reached $217m during the first 11 months of 2024. Egyptian exports to Cyprus were valued at $181m during this period, a significant increase from the $96m recorded in the same period of 2023. Egyptian imports from Cyprus, on the other hand, totaled $36m, up from $12m during the corresponding period in 2023.

The main categories of Egyptian exports to Cyprus included iron and steel valued at $92m, fertilizers at $43m, paper at $8m, and plastics at $6m. Egypt’s primary imports from Cyprus comprised fuels and mineral oils at $28m, machinery and electrical appliances at $4m, and pharmaceutical products at $1m.

Remittances from Egyptians working in Cyprus totaled $14.4m in fiscal year 2023/2024, compared to $13.5m in the previous fiscal year. Conversely, Cypriot workers in Egypt remitted $950,000 in fiscal year 2023/2024, slightly down from $970,000 the year before.

Cypriot investments in Egypt totaled $114.6m in fiscal year 2023/2024, a considerable increase from $35.2m in the previous fiscal year. Egyptian investments in Cyprus reached $40m in fiscal year 2023/2024, up from $17.3m in fiscal year 2022/2023.

Egypt’s population reached 107.2m in 2024, while Cyprus’s population was 1.4m during the same period. Approximately 4,000 Egyptians were estimated to be living in Cyprus as of the end of 2023.

