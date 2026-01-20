Arab Finance: Fitch Solutions praised Egypt's success in attracting the largest number of automotive investments in the MENA region during 2025, the Cabinet announced.

This milestone reflects the government's efforts in developing the automotive industry, topped by the state’s Automotive Industry Development Program (AIDP), which aims to increase local value-added to 60% and the local component to over 35%.

Moreover, the program targets to raise the annual production to 100,000 vehicles while attracting more investments in the automotive sector.

It also intends to stimulate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and establish car development factories in prioritized locations.

Among the most prominent examples of car manufacturing and assembly projects are Geely’s assembly plant and El Nasr Automotive.

In November 2025, Egypt’s automotive sales hiked by 54.7% year on year (YoY) to nearly 16,800 vehicles, compared to 10,800 vehicles, according to the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).