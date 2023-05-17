The number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects into Egypt surged by over 150% to 148 in 2022, with an estimated capital investment of $107 billion, according to fDi Insights’ 2023 report on global greenfield investment trends.

This ranked the country as the largest destination for mega projects with respect to the capital investment in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, representing a market share of 41%, and the second globally after the US.

The expansion in Egypt’s FDI flows was attributed to hosting 19 mega projects in the field of green hydrogen, accounting for 97% of the country’s total inbound capital investment in 2022.

The report stated that most of the country’s green hydrogen projects were implemented in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

