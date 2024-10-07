The Egyptian government is planning to establish six new free zones over the coming year, the General Authority for Investment and Freezones’ (GAFI) CEO Hossam Heiba told Asharq Business.

Two of these zones were already licensed but have not been activated yet, Heiba noted.

Heiba revealed that the country is looking to double its investments into free zones, adding that 1,300 companies are currently operating in the free zones, which represent 22% of Egypt’s exports.

