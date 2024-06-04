Egypt will start offering from seven to eight old ministerial headquarters for sale to investors within the second half (H2) of the current year, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid told Asharq Business.

The government has completed the evaluation process for offering ministerial headquarters in Downtown’s ministerial precinct for sale to investors, Elsaid noted.

She added that the government is currently working on determining the specialties prior to deciding upon an advisor for the offering.

