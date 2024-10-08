The new tax facilities package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will come into effect in November, Advisor to the Chairman of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) Saeed Fouad told Asharq Business.

On September 11th, the government launched a comprehensive tax facilitation package to improve the relationship between the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) and the business community.

