Arab Finance: Egypt is set to host Ai Everything Middle East and Africa – Egypt 2026, the region’s inaugural all-AI global summit and exhibition, for the first time on February 11th and 12th at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo, as per a press release.

The event comes as artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to contribute around $1.5 trillion to Africa and Middle East economy by 2030, according to international reports.

The event is organized under the GITEX technology events network and is hosted by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in collaboration with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency.

It is expected to bring together more than 350 global enterprises, startups, investors, and innovation showcases from over 30 countries.

Egypt’s hosting of the summit reflects its expanding role in AI development.

The country ranks first in Africa for Government AI Readiness and third in the Arab region for AI Resilience, according to the Oxford Insights Index.

Egypt also continues to act as a regional link between Africa and the Middle East and plays a role in the development of Arabic-language AI solutions.

The summit supports the implementation of Egypt’s Second National AI Strategy by aiming to attract investment, encourage knowledge transfer, and connect local innovation with regional and international markets, with a focus on applying artificial intelligence across different economic sectors.

Ai Everything Middle East and Africa – Egypt 2026 will present AI use cases across cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centers, telecommunications, government services, healthcare, smart mobility, fintech, and digital payments.

Participating technology companies include Microsoft, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Red Hat, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Dataiku, e& Egypt, and Fortinet, alongside regional companies such as Alkan, CyShield, and Link Data Center.

The event will also include AI-focused companies choosing Cairo to showcase their solutions, including WideBot AI, EZELINK, Odoo, ZIWO, Zakaa, and Barq Systems.

This comes alongside continued activity in Egypt’s startup ecosystem, with Egyptian startups accounting for around 31% of total African startup funding during the first half (H1) of 2025.