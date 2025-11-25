Egypt - Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said that Egypt is ready to deploy artificial intelligence tools to fully capitalise on its digitised tax and public finance systems. He noted that the ministry now holds 3.5 billion electronic invoices and receipts that it aims to analyse more deeply to support the economy and improve service quality.

Kouchouk stressed that the government intends to work closely with all stakeholders to make effective use of the vast volume of data generated through automation and digital transformation. This “information wealth,” he said, represents a major opportunity for investment in AI.

Speaking at the “Future of the Accounting and Auditing Profession in Egypt in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” conference, organised by the Egyptian Society of Accountants and Auditors, the minister affirmed that artificial intelligence has the capacity to significantly boost productivity and revenues, reduce costs, and enhance the quality of public services.

He emphasised that the continuous development of the accounting and auditing profession is, in itself, a strong investment in Egypt’s broader economic competitiveness.

Kouchouk said the ministry will continue upgrading its systems to build more efficient, accessible and business-friendly tax services capable of supporting economic growth. He added that the government is closely attentive to recommendations made by accounting and auditing experts and is “highly open” to ambitious ideas, backed by incentives and institutional support.

The minister noted that the ministry aims to launch exceptional, long-term programmes for training and capacity building, in addition to expanding local and international partnerships to elevate the accounting and auditing profession.

“I am very pleased with the strong willingness I have seen from everyone to develop, modernise, and open up to the world,” Kouchouk said.

