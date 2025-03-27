Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Parviz Mirzazoda, to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral health cooperation and expanding partnerships in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Abdel Ghaffar reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to deepening ties with friendly nations, emphasizing that exchanging expertise and knowledge is key to overcoming shared healthcare challenges and achieving sustainable development.

According to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, the meeting reviewed Egypt’s recent healthcare advancements, particularly the impact of presidential initiatives launched by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to provide comprehensive, high-quality medical services nationwide.

Discussions also focused on Egypt’s pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing capabilities, as well as reactivating the cooperation protocol between the health ministries of both countries. This would include collaboration on drug registration, supply, pharmaceutical industry partnerships, training programs, and medical expertise exchange.

Both sides agreed to share information on Tajikistan’s pharmaceutical needs to identify areas for cooperation. Additionally, they planned to implement training programs for Tajik doctors in Egypt and deploy Egyptian medical teams to Tajikistan to facilitate knowledge transfer and skill development.

To further strengthen collaboration, Abdel Ghaffar invited Ambassador Mirzazoda to visit Egypt’s “Medicine City” and pharmaceutical factories in 6th of October City, showcasing the latest advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Ambassador Mirzazoda expressed appreciation for Egypt’s healthcare achievements and voiced Tajikistan’s eagerness to benefit from Egyptian expertise. He also commended Egypt’s humanitarian and medical aid efforts for Palestinians, reaffirming Tajikistan’s support for Egypt’s relief initiatives amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

