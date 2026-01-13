Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Swiss Ambassador to Egypt Andreas Baum discussed ways to enhance joint investment and trade cooperation, according to a statement.

The officials reviewed preparations for the Egyptian-Swiss Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Cairo at the end of this month.

The forum marks a high-level platform for direct dialogue between governments and the business community.

It targets discussing investment opportunities, reviewing economic policies, and conducting sectoral sessions covering major sectors, such as industry, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering.

The meeting also highlighted key developments in the business climate and ongoing economic reforms.

El-Khatib noted that the monetary, fiscal, and trade policies aim to support macroeconomic stability, improve the investment environment, and boost business confidence. This is in addition to positively impacting foreign direct investment (FDI) flows and increasing foreign trade volumes.

Reflecting on Swiss companies operating in the Egyptian market, the minister affirmed that the government seeks to deepen its partnership with the private sector and create a supportive environment for expansion and production, especially in value-added industrial and service sectors.

Current phase is witnessing a clear trend towards enhancing the management of state assets and reinforcing the role of the private sector, he added.