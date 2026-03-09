Arab Finance: Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company (SUMED) successfully transported approximately 50 million tons of crude oil, equivalent to 365 million barrels, during 2025, Mohamed Abdelhafez, the Chairman and Managing Director of SUMED, revealed during the company's ordinary general meeting (OGM).

Chairing SUMED's OGM, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi lauded the company's outstanding performance in 2025.

The minister also emphasized that SUMED is a cornerstone of the oil transport and trading system for the GCC member states.

SUMED’s pipeline offers a secure route for transporting crude oil from the Arabian Gulf region to the Mediterranean Sea, enabling efficient and rapid delivery of petroleum supplies to European and global markets.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, and Qatar cooperate with Egypt to run operations within an integrated framework that supports the trading of Arab oil and enhances the efficiency of its transportation to global markets.

The minister affirmed that SUMED played an effective role in supporting Egypt's energy system during the summer of 2025 by receiving and operating regasification vessels at the company's port in Ain Sokhna.