Arab Finance: The Suez Canal generated total revenues amounting to $153.4 billion since its nationalization in 1956, Osama Rabie, the authority’s chairman, announced.

During the celebration of the 69th anniversary of the Suez Canal’s nationalization, Rabie highlighted that the canal facilitated the transit of approximately 1.1 million ships, with a net tonnage of 33 billion tons.

The Egyptian administration has succeeded in developing the canal's navigational facilities by implementing several development projects to keep pace with rapid developments in the global shipbuilding industry.

The canal's draft has expanded from 10 meters to 22 meters, according to Rabie.

The tonnage of ships transiting the canal also surged from 30,000 tons in 1956 to 240,000 tons to date, while the length of the dual-lane increased from 27.7 km to 99 km.

Regarding maximizing the capabilities of the Suez Canal's marine fleet, the chairman indicated that 692 marine units have been added since the July 26th Revolution, including 113 units added since 2019.

The ceremony also included the inauguration of several development and community projects, such as the July 26 Water Station in Ismailia Governorate. It has a production capacity of 180,000 cubic meters, sufficient to meet the needs of Ismailia until 2037.

Moreover, the authority inaugurated three floating bridges as part of the state's plan to connect Sinai to the Valley. They also added several new marine units to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) fleet, including the raising of the Egyptian flag on the tugs Azm 1 and Azm 2, with a pulling force of 90 tons.

