Cairo - The value of the trade exchange between Egypt and Serbia amounted to $79.70 million in 2021, Egypt's Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea, announced.

Egypt’s exports to Serbia reached $42.40 million last year, while the Arab Republic imported goods worth $37.40 million from the European country.

Moreover, the minister pointed out that items of trade exchange between the two countries included phosphates, vegetables, fruits, plastics, fertilisers, tobacco, machinery, and electrical appliances.

Earlier this month, Gamea stated that Egypt’s exports to Brazil stood at $541 million in 20211, higher than $155 million in 2017. She added that Brazil is the largest trading partner of the African country in Latin America.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).