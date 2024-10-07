The government is planning to draw in further investments and strengthen the private sector’s role as a key driver of economic growth and innovation, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib stated.

On the sidelines of the Private Sector Engagement Annual Conference, El Khatib emphasized the government’s efforts in reinforcing public-private partnerships (PPP), achieving sustainable development, and enhancing the investment environment by easing regulatory procedures.

The state’s investment priority sectors include the industrial, health, agricultural, and investment ones, the minister noted, adding that hydrogen production and energy storage are also among the country’s promising priority sectors.

This is in addition to promoting investments in solar power, electronic chip manufacturing, data centers, and outsourcing fields.

Furthermore, the government is working on increasing its annual exports to $145 billion by accessing new markets in Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America, El Khatib highlighted.

It is also working on cementing global trade ties, easing trade barriers, streamlining customs procedures, and strengthening the country’s logistical infrastructure to be connected to global markets.

