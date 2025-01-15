Egypt is seeking to benefit from German technologies and industrial expertise in developing the local industry, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib stated.

During his meeting with a delegation of the Bavarian Industry Association led by its president Wolfram Hatz and the German-Arab Friendship Association (DAFG), El-Khatib stressed the importance of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) as a global hub for trade and investment.

As the meeting tackled ways to boost cooperation between all parties, the minister pointed out that Egypt offers major expansion and investment opportunities for global companies.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to reinforcing economic cooperation between Egypt and Bavaria and enhancing joint trade, investment, and technology.

