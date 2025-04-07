Arab Finance: The Egyptian government aims to attract €1 billion in new French investments during 2025, focusing on eight key sectors, bringing total French investments in the country to €8 billion, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

These plans come as French President Emmanuel Macron prepares to visit Cairo on Sunday, April 6th, where he will engage in discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on political and economic matters of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, alongside several ministers, will meet with the French delegation accompanying Macron to present a range of investment opportunities and benefits Egypt offers to foreign investors, the official said.

The new investments are expected to target sectors including new and renewable energy, transportation, pharmaceuticals, food industries, communications and information technology, engineering, automotive, and chemicals.

The two countries are also expected to sign several agreements related to higher education, energy, food industries, logistics, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

Trade relations between Egypt and France have strengthened, with bilateral trade increasing by 14.7% in 2024, reaching $2.9 billion, up from $2.5 billion in 2023, according to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Key Egyptian exports to France last year included electrical appliances, fertilizers, mineral fuels, clothing, and agricultural products, while French exports to Egypt featured aviation products, vehicles, machinery, and dairy items.

