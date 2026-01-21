Arab Finance: Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny reviewed progress on the development of the Alam Al-Roum project, developed by Qatari Diar on Egypt’s northwestern Mediterranean coast, in Matrouh governorate, according to a statement.

During a government meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, El-Sherbiny presented the project’s implementation timeline and the phases for handing over land plots to the developer, which include three zones: A, B, and C, as well as ongoing land surveying work across all three areas.

The minister said that compensation had already been paid for the coastal plots within Zone A, covering 130.5 feddans, and for Zone B, spanning 790 feddans.

Compensation has also been disbursed for Zone C, which covers an area of 122 feddans, the minister added.

He also revealed that the project's soil tests and road designs have been completed, currently being reviewed by the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).

In November 2025, Qatari Diar and NUCA signed a $29.7 billion agreement for the Alam Al-Roum project.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).