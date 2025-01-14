Egypt has released goods with a value exceeding $79 billion during the period from January 2024 to January 8th, 2025, according to an official statement.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani noted that the released goods included production requirements and raw materials valued at nearly $33 billion and strategic goods worth about $20 billion.

In this regard, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce customs clearance time to ensure more stability in the Egyptian market.

