The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has hiked electricity tariffs for households by up to 20%, effective starting January 2024, Asharq Business reported.

Accordingly, the electricity consumption tariff for households consuming between 0 and 50 kilowatts rose by 20% to EGP 0.58 per kilowatt, while it increased by 17% to EGP 0.68 per kilowatt for households consuming from 51 to 100 kilowatts.

Meanwhile, the tariff to be paid by households consuming 0 to 200 kilowatts increased by 7% to EGP 0.83 per kilowatt, and households consuming 201 to 350 kilowatts will pay EGP 0.125 per kilowatt, an increase of 18%.

Households with a consumption of 351 to 650 kilowatts will pay EGP 0.140 per kilowatt, as tariffs for this consumption bracket rose by 9%.

Additionally, tariffs for households with consumption of 0 to 1,000 kilowatts rose by 13%, and they will be charged EGP 0.165 per kilowatt.

As for the prices of commercial invoices, shops consuming electricity ranging between 0 to 100 kilowatts will be charged EGP 0.65 per kilowatt.

Shops with consumption of 0 to 250 kilowatts will pay EGP 0.136 per kilowatt, as tariffs for this bracket increased by 13%.

Moreover, tariffs to be paid by shops consuming from 0 to 600 kilowatts rose by 7% to EGP 0.150 per kilowatt, while tariffs to be paid by shops with consumption of 601 to 1,000 kilowatts rose by 6% to EGP 0.165 per kilowatt.

Shops with power consumption of 0 to more than 1,000 kilowatts will pay EGP 0.180 per kilowatt, marking a hike of 12%.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).