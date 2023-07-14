Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa met with the Qatari Ambassador to Cairo Salem Mubarak Al Shafi to mull ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism and antiquities, the Egyptian ministry said in a statement on July 12th.

Both officials reviewed the indicators of the tourist arrivals coming from the various tourist markets to Egypt during the first half (H1) of this year, especially those coming from Qatar.

They also probed several mechanisms to attract more tourist traffic from Qatar to Egypt, in addition to mulling over investment opportunities in the hospitality sector.

In related news, Al Shafi also met with Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed El-Quseir to discuss enhancing joint investments in the fields of animal, fish, and poultry production.

