Egypt’s state treasury has committed EGP 2.2bn to support the salaries of workers in the country’s governorate-level private funds, covering nine months from July 2023 to March 2024, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Sunday.

This aims to improve their income and achieve job stability, as the support, covering nine months from July 2023 to March 2024, is expected to reach nearly EGP 3bn by the end of the fiscal year (FY). This marks a significant increase from the EGP 723m provided in FY 2017/18, representing a 315% growth.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait announced the initiative on Sunday, highlighting the government’s dedication to enhancing the livelihoods of these employees and their families, especially amidst current global economic challenges.

Maait further noted EGP 747.9m allocation specifically for the third quarter of the current fiscal year. The government has also approved additional benefits to improve working conditions for permanent employees in these funds, fostering an environment that encourages innovation, boosts performance, and ultimately elevates the quality of public services provided to citizens.

The statement emphasizes the protection of these employees’ rights, ensuring opportunities for promotion and preventing job position freezes, contributing to their job and social stability.

Additionally, the practical and scientific experience gained by these employees before the implementation of the Civil Service Law may be considered for seniority purposes, as per the recommendations of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration and the State Council’s General Assembly for Fatwa and Legislation Departments.

