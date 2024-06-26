Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid has met with representatives of 50 major British firms to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities, as per an official statement on June 26th.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of technology and environmental solutions, water, infrastructure, airports, technology, and finance.

The meeting was part of a visit arranged by the Egyptian-British Chamber of Commerce (EBCC), in collaboration with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, the British Embassy in Cairo, and UK Export Finance (UKEF).

For her part, Elsaid noted that Egypt’s non-oil exports surpassed $35.3 billion this year, marking a 20% annual increase.

This achievement aligns with the country’s annual goal of boosting exports, she said, referring to the substantial streamlining of investment procedures in recent years, which has attracted foreign direct investments (FDIs) nearing $10 billion this year.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).