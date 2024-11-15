Egypt - The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Capital Ventures Development Fund 2 to support medium-sized enterprises, as per a statement.

The move aligns with the government’s plan to boost exports and enhance economic diversification.

CEO of MSMEDA Basil Rahmi highlighted the MSMEDA’s commitment to expanding support mechanisms for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to empower them in reaching global markets and contributing to Egypt’s economic resilience.

This partnership is expected to enable medium-sized companies, particularly in industrial sectors, to leverage their competitive strengths within Egypt's economy and enhance their market competitiveness.

