The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a cooperation protocol with Abou Hashima El-Kheir Foundation and Beltone SMEs to support the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as per as statement.

The protocol comes within the framework of the country’s efforts to provide financial and non-financial services to the youth.

Under the protocol, Abou Hashima El-Kheir Foundation and Beltone SMEs will finance MSMEs while providing them with all necessary financial and non-financial services.

This move will help MSMEs set up their new projects or develop their existing ones.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).