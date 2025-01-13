Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has reviewed the unified subsidy card system aimed at supporting the objectives of financial inclusion, according to a Cabinet statement.

The electronic system will be implemented through cooperation between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, and relevant authorities.

On his part, Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani said that the unified subsidy card system is proposed to be carried out within the framework of the government's vision to reinforce social justice and ensure beneficiaries receive their subsidies via a more efficient and transparent electronic system.

El Homsani pointed out that the system will contribute to maintaining the digital transformation process, building a digital economy, and facilitating citizens’ access to government services.

