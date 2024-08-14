Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed the government to launch more digital exploration tenders in different oil concessions and enhance the competitiveness of financial systems to be more attractive to international companies, as per a cabinet statement.

Moreover, Madbouly has assigned the ministerial economic group to adopt a preferential approach to lure capital inflows and, thus, attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).

During the cabinet’s weekly meeting, Madbouly noted that one of the government’s top priorities is promoting the industrial sector in partnership with the private sector.

He added that factories shall only be closed upon his decision.

