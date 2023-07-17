A number of Egyptian institutions are expected to finalize acquisition deals worth a total of $1.5 billion this week, Mohamed Maher, Head of the Egyptian Capital Market Association (ECMA), told Asharq Business on July 16th.

In a press conference on July 11th, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that Egypt signed contracts worth a total of $1.9 billion with the private sector to sell state-owned assets under its initial public offering (IPO) program.

