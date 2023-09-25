Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait held a session of talks with the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong Christopher Hui to discuss Egypt’s keenness to enhance economic relations with Hong Kong, according to a statement on September 25th.

This came on the sidelines of the eighth annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) being held in Sharm El-Sheikh on September 25th and 26th.

Maait also welcomed Chinese investments in Egypt in various sectors.

He also expressed Egypt’s readiness to benefit from Hong Kong’s experience in attracting foreign investments.

