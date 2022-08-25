Egypt - Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait reviewed on Wednesday the results of the meetings between Head of the Customs Authority Al-Shahat Ghaturi and his Jordanian counterpart to maximise cooperation between the two countries to reduce the time spent until customs are released and revitalise the intra-trade movement.

Ghaturi said that the two sides agreed on the pre-registration of ACI shipments, especially when transiting to other countries, as well as the collection of customs and other services between the two sides in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, pointing out that an electronic link is being established between Nuweiba Customs in Egypt and Aqaba Customs in Jordan, which helps facilitate the trade exchange of goods and merchandise between the two countries.

It was agreed on with the Jordanian side to organise mutual field visits between representatives of Nuweiba Customs and Aqaba Customs in order to work on overcoming obstacles, facilitating customs procedures, and stimulating trade exchange.

Furthermore, Ghaturi pointed out that two specialised laboratories will be operating in the port of Nuweiba, one of which will be affiliated with the General Organisation for Export and Import Control before the end of this August, and the other with the Food Safety Authority before the end of 2022 to speed up the examination of goods and merchandise ahead of customs release.

He explained that the port of Nuweiba was equipped with the latest x-ray examination equipment in order to ensure the strengthening of governance and the facilitation of procedures for the passage of goods and merchandise in a way that reduces customs release time frames for exports and imports.

Additionally, Ghaturi affirmed his interest in following up on the results of the meetings of the Egyptian-Jordanian Customs Committee and supervising the implementation of its findings in a way that contributes to strengthening customs cooperation between the two countries as per the strong political will to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries and deepen joint economic cooperation in the interest of the two brotherly peoples.

