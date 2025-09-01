Arab finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan el-Khatib met with Japanese Ambassador to Cairo Fumio Iwai to discuss prospects for joint economic and investment cooperation, according to a statement.

They reviewed the key outcomes of the minister’s recent visit to Japan and touched upon several issues of mutual interest.

El-khatib highlighted the advantages of the Egyptian market, most notably the availability of skilled labor and highly qualified engineers, and competitive production costs.

He also addressed the smooth access of Egyptian products to a large number of global markets, thanks to the network of trade agreements the state has concluded with numerous countries and regional and international economic blocs.

The minister indicated that his recent visit to Japan yielded tangible positive results, including attracting new Japanese investments to Egypt.

Some companies have already begun taking measures to scale business in the Egyptian market through acquisitions, injecting new investments, and adding new production lines to increase their export capacity to foreign markets.

For his part, the ambassador stressed Japan's keenness to advance economic cooperation to broader levels, in a way that serves the common interests of both countries.

He also lauded to the measures taken by the Egyptian government to create an attractive investment environment and remove obstacles facing foreign investors, which encourages more japanese companies to enter the egyptian market.

© 2025 all rights reserved arab finance for information technology provided by syndigate media inc. (syndigate.Info).