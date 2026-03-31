Arab Finance: The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), the General Authority for Health Insurance, and the Italian company Eni signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the development of New Heliopolis Hospital, according to a statement.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar witnessed the signing of the agreement on the sidelines of EGYPES 2026.

This aligns with Eni’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments to support the healthcare sector.

Under the MoU, the Egyptian government and Eni will cooperate to advance healthcare services by upgrading medical infrastructure and improving the quality of healthcare delivery.

During a roundtable discussion chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, an official from Eni unveiled plans to provide 400 beds to serve one million people through a partnership with a medical facility.