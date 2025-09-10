Arab Finance: Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries (ISMQ) has reported a net profit after tax of EGP 697.990 million during the elapsed fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 9th.

This marks a leap of 454.18% year on year (YoY) from EGP 125.951 million a FY earlier.

It is worth noting that ISMQ is a demerging company from Egyptian Iron and Steel (IRON).

