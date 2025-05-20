Arab Finance: The bilateral trade between Egypt and Iraq hit $1.1 billion in 2024, an annual surge of 26.1% from $872 million in 2023, data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) showed.

The value of Egyptian exports to Iraq climbed by 18.3% to $816 million in 2024 from $690 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, Egyptian imports from Iraq hiked by 56% to $284 million last year from $182 million in 2023.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, remittances from Egyptians working in Iraq jumped to $211.8 million from $99.3 million in FY 2022/2023.

Likewise, remittances from Iraqis working in Egypt grew in FY 2023/2024 to $1.8 million from $909,000 a FY earlier.

Moreover, Iraqi investments in Egypt amounted to $3.7 million during FY 2023/2024, versus $1.5 million in the previous FY, while Egyptian investments in Iraq dropped to $27.4 million from $29 million.

