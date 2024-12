Egypt Gas has signed a shareholders agreement to establish a company for producing polyethylene pipes, as per a disclosure.

The new company, with a capital of EGP 340 million, will be divided into 340,000 shares, each valued at EGP 1,000.

The ownership structure will see Swiss company George Fisher holding 74%, Egypt Gas owning 25%, and UAE’s Corys holding 1%.

