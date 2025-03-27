Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with N Gage Consulting to reinforce investment cooperation, according to a statement.

Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, and Sherif Fahmy, CEO of N Gage Consulting, inked the joint agreement.

Under the deal, the two entities will join forces to promote awareness of Egypt’s investment climate in a sustainable partnership.

GAFI will provide N Gage Consulting with all data related to investment in Egypt, including developments in the business environment, legislative and regulatory frameworks, and investment policies.

It will also offer details regarding available investment opportunities and key sectors to invest in.

Meanwhile, N Gage Consulting will team up with major private sector institutions to deliver policies that boost and stimulate investment in Egypt.

Heiba elaborated that the MoU aligns with GAFI’s vision to deepen cooperation with the private sector and support its role in raising awareness of investment climate developments and promoting investment opportunities.

On his part, Fahmy noted that their partnership successfully enhanced awareness of investment climate developments, attracted numerous investments to the Egyptian market, and strengthened the capabilities of GAFI’s employees through specialized training programs.

