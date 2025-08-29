Arab Finance: Gadwa for Industrial Development achieved 35.71% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 546.425 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 850 million, as per the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 0.53 in the January-June period of 2025 from EGP 0.81 in H1 2024.

The company generated revenues amounting to EGP 9.094 billion in H1 2025, down YoY from EGP 9.103 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits dropped to EGP 593.62 million in the first six months of 2025, versus EGP 823.273 million a year earlier.

Operations revenues declined to EGP 605.509 million in H1 2025 from EGP 789.679 million at the end of June 2024, while the EPS shrank to EGP 0.50 from EGP 0.69.