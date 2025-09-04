Arab Finance: Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, has obtained approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) committee for establishing and licensing companies to establish the SAFE Real Estate Fund and SAFE for Securities Promotion, Underwriting, and Real Estate Investment Fund Management, as per a disclosure.

The fund, known as SAFE (Secure Assets for Fixed Earnings), was developed by Minka Development, a subsidiary of Madinet Masr, under the umbrella of Madinet Masr Innovation Labs.

It is the first platform in Egypt to enable fractional ownership of real estate and among the first to seek accreditation under the FRA’s new framework for fractional property ownership.

Since its launch in December 2024, SAFE has recorded transactions worth nearly EGP 370 million in inventory value, facilitated the sale of over 7,400 property shares, and attracted more than 70,000 users.

More than 2,800 investors have started receiving monthly rental yields from the month following their investment, with average annual returns of 10%, many of which are linked to the US dollar exchange rate.

By offering entry points starting at EGP 50,000 per share, SAFE is expanding access to real estate ownership, supporting Madinet Masr’s strategy of promoting financial inclusion and long-term sustainable development.