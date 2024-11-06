Egypt and the European Union (EU) are mulling over strengthening the joint economic relations at bilateral and regional levels, according to a statement.

This came during a virtual meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and the EU’s Ambassador to Egypt Christian Berger

The meeting tackled updates on the implementation of the first phase of the EU’s macro-financial assistance (MFA) and budget support program which is worth €1 million in funding.

It also touched upon preparing an executive form for the investment guarantee mechanism announced back in March, as well as the national efforts to improve the compatibility of Egyptian exports with the European carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

